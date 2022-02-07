Harris County jury duty returns to downtown Houston for 1st time since Hurricane Harvey in 2017

Harris County jury service returned to downtown Houston on Monday since Harvey in 2017.

HOUSTON – Harris County jury service returned to downtown Houston on Monday for the first time since Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

“We’re just excited to be back home and keep the wheels of justice turning with jurors showing up to serve on juries,” said Harris County District Clerk Marilyn Burgess. Jury service was relocated to NRG Arena.

Starting Monday, it’s back in downtown at the renovated Jury Assembly Building, where COVID restrictions are in place. It’s located at 1201 Congress, in the middle of the Criminal and Civil Courthouses, the Juvenile Justice Center and The Family Law Center. Free parking is available in the garage at 1401 Congress.

The relocation will make it easier for everyone.

“Jurors will be going directly from here to the courtrooms, which are all the buildings that surround this building are the different courtrooms. They’ll go to for voir dire and trial so it’s just much more convenient for everyone,” said Burgess.

There will be three jury calls at 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., in which 522 jurors will report daily.

“We have seen resistance of people wanting to go out to NRG to select jury panels so I’m hoping that this will make people motivated to move forward to have trials and satisfy these cases,” said Burgess.

People who receive a jury summons can pre-register online at hcdistrictclerk.com or call 713-755-6392.