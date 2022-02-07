CAUGHT ON CAMERA: UH student hit and killed by suspected drunk driver at Katy intersection

KATY, Texas – A family in Katy is grieving and praying for justice after their loved one was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Franz Road and Westgreen Boulevard early Sunday morning.

Family members identified the victim as 24-year-old Renzo Olan-Flores who died at the hospital following the incident.

Juan Olan says his brother Renzo was two classes away from receiving his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Houston and starting an internship.

“My baby brother is gone,” Juan said.

Juan says Renzo was headed home when the crash happened.

“I just want justice,” he added. “If I could bring awareness to what happened because this could be somebody else’s kid. Somebody’s brother, somebody’s son.”

Surveillance video from the New Franz Food Mart shows the moments a woman, identified as llianna Zepeda, ran a red light and slammed into Renzo’s car.

According to the crash report, Renzo was traveling eastbound in a Mazda and entered the intersection.

A gray 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by Zepeda, was traveling northbound on Westgreen.

Zepeda then went through a red light, striking Renzo’s vehicle.

The impact caused his car to flip and left debris scattered in the parking lot.

Investigators say Zepeda walked away from the crash and came back showing signs of intoxication.

“You hit my brother and left him alone,” Juan said.

Back in May of 2021, Zepeda was charged with intoxication.

Now, she faces charges for failure to stop and render aid resulting in death and intoxication manslaughter.

“She cannot walk away, it’s not fair,” Juan added.

Juan says the intersection where his brother was killed is dangerous and drivers speed all the time.

He says he was involved in a crash at the same intersection several years ago and the driver who hit him also ran a red light.

The family set up a GoFundMe Page to help with Renzo’s funeral costs.