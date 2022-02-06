Man found dead after van he was sleeping in caught on fire near South Loop home, firefighters say

HOUSTON – A man was found dead after a van he was sleeping in caught fire near the South Loop, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 3600 of Rebecca Street near La Salette Street and the 610 South Loop frontage road shortly before 6 a.m.

Firefighters said a man in his 50s was sleeping inside the van that was parked overnight in front of a home when at some point it caught fire.

Investigators with Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun they believe the man had a candle lit inside the van.

The cause of the fire is being investigated at this time.