2 brothers injured, 1 unharmed in east Houston house fire, police say

HOUSTON – Two brothers were injured and one is unharmed after a fire broke out at an east Houston home.

It happened in the 500 block of Wood Vista Drive near Woodforest Boulevard around 2:15 a.m.

Firefighters said smoke and fire came out behind the home. When they arrived, three men, who are brothers, were outside the home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters added one of the brothers suffered third-degree burns, while another suffered smoke inhalation. Both of them were transported to area hospitals.

The third brother was unharmed.

The roof and several areas inside the home were significantly damaged, according to firefighters.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to find the cause of the fire.