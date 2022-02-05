Surveillance video captures Houston-area USPS letter carrier allegedly dumping voter registration cards

A neighborhood home surveillance camera caught what appeared to be a USPS Letter Carrier dumping a stack of Texas voter registration cards in the garbage on Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter what party you’re inclined to, we all have rights. We have voices that have to be heard,” neighbor Ely Munoz said.

Munoz was out collecting her garbage can when she noticed the cards inside the bin. She counted 38 cards that were undelivered to her neighbors in Crosby.

She posted her home video on several social media sites, hoping to bring awareness to what she had just found.

A supervisor from the Crosby Post Office picked up the cards Friday, but would not respond to questions from KPRC 2 Investigates about the incident.

Calls to the USPS Postal Inspector went unanswered Friday.

Those who are wondering about their voter registration status can check here.