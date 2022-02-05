2 women charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ 1-year-old ate his own feces due to hunger, court records show

6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ 1-year-old forced to eat feces after being abandoned; 2 women have been charged, court records show

HOUSTON – Two Houston area women have each been charged with a felony after authorities say they abandoned their six small children, leaving them in unspeakable conditions. Some of the children were filthy and covered in lice, and a toddler was left to eat his own feces, according to court documents.

Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and Yures Molina, 34, were both charged with endangering a child after their kids were found living in dangerous, deplorable conditions, according to investigators.

It was not known if the two women were friends or relatives, but they and their children all lived under the same roof.

Padilla-Hernandez’s children were 2, 3, and 7 years old, and Molina’s children were ages 1, 8, and 9.

On Wednesday afternoon, a maintenance man said he found Padilla-Hernandez’s 2-year-old daughter wandering in close proximity to a swimming pool on the property. The worker called police and described the small child he found as being dirty, barefoot, and appearing to have no parental supervision.

When officers from the Houston Police Department arrived, they found the little girl’s older brother who led them back to an apartment where four other children were found. The details of the report revealed more of the grim reality the children endured.

Authorities said one of the children, belonging to Padilla-Hernandez, has special needs and is unable to care for himself.

Molina’s 1-year-old son was found inside of a crib in the home. According to investigators, the infant was so deprived of food that he resorted to eating his own waste. Her 9-year-old was reportedly covered in filth and infested with lice.

Molina was not present when HPD investigators were at the complex, but while officers were still on the scene, Padilla-Hernandez returned. She claimed she was out “doing her taxes” when she left the residence.

The bond for both mothers was set at $15,000 each. As of Friday, Padilla-Hernandez had posted bond, but Molina was still being held at the Harris County jail. They are both expected to appear in court on Feb. 7.

The children were placed in the custody of Children’s Protective Services.