Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo discusses county’s preparation for winter weather

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo discussed local preparation efforts Thursday ahead of the artic cold front expected to impact the county.

Sleet and some freezing rain are possible starting on Thursday into Friday morning for southeast Texas. The county is expecting below freezing temperatures for eight to nine hours with some icing on overpasses and bridges

Hidalgo said she understands the anxiety and concerns many residents have after last year’s deadly winter storm but says this storm is different. The judge said the county is not expecting the same condition as last year.

“As emergency manager as well, I can tell you guys that this will be very different. A good antidote for the anxiety is confidence,” Hidalgo said. “It’s confidence in knowing that, even with the failers of the power grid last year, that we have the power ourselves to prepare and to make it through this year and also need to have the confidence that no two weather events are the same, and this is this year and that was last year.”

She said this year’s cold snap is not bringing hard freeze conditions, which caused pipes to burst in businesses and homes last year. What is expected is light freezing rain starting around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Hidalgo said the winter storm has the potential to cause some minor disruptions. The biggest concern is dangerous road conditions due to ice forming.

“Now, the roads are warm from all the cars that are going through them,” she said. “But eventually it’s going to get cold enough that light freezing rain might cause a layer of ice, particularly in our elevated highways and on our bridges.”

The judge said ice forming on roads may begin between 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday morning. Drivers were warned to avoid driving overnight due those potential conditions, especially on elevated highways and bridges.

The Houston Police Department also released a statement asking drivers to stay off the roads after 10 p.m. Thursday and into the early morning.

The county is in close coordination with all its partners such as the Red Cross, National Weather Service, Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and commissioners.

Harris County’s Emergency Operations Center has activated to Level 3 in emergency response, which is bringing more people into its Emergency Operations Center, and people that are on standby who will continue to monitor weather conditions.

Hidalgo also asked residents to check on vulnerable neighbors, protect pets, be safe turning on heaters and keeping anything that can burn and cause fire.

She also noted that power outages will not be a major concern during this artic cold front.