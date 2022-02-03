Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher nominates Dr. Peter Hotez, Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi for Nobel Peace Prize

HOUSTON – Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher nominated Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for their work to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines to people around the world.

Both Hotez and Bottazzi are the Deans of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and Co-Directors of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital.

“As people around the world confront the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effort to develop and distribute a low-cost vaccine to all people in all nations without patent limitation represents the work for fraternity between nations and people that the Nobel Peace Prize embodies and celebrates,” said Fletcher in a news release. “Dr. Hotez and Dr. Bottazzi’s effort to develop the CORBEVAX vaccine is truly one of international cooperation and partnership to bring health, security, and peace around the world by creating a COVID-19 vaccine and making it available and accessible to all. It is a contribution that is of the greatest benefit to humankind.”

After Fletcher submitted the letter to the Norwegian Nobel Committee, she told Hotez and Bottazzi about the nomination.

“I am honored that Congresswoman Fletcher would nominate us for the Nobel Peace Prize,” said Hotez. “Dr. Bottazzi and I have worked together for years, and our purpose has never changed – to bring attention to the neglected diseases of poverty and build a new generation of the vaccine in the pursuit of global vaccine diplomacy. With our COVID vaccine, which is inexpensive and easy to produce, our intent was to make it available to millions of people in the world who would otherwise not have access to COVID vaccines.”

“We are so grateful to Congresswoman Fletcher for recognizing our work, and so flattered that she nominated us for this most prestigious award,” said Bottazzi. “We have a team of scientists that have worked diligently for years to bring appropriate and affordable health technologies to those who have been overlooked around the world. When the COVID pandemic hit, we wanted to make a difference and had great confidence our coronavirus vaccine technology, previously developed, could lead to a global solution. Hopefully, it will be game-changing for many countries.”