Sting operation across Montgomery County nabs 10 suspects accused of child sex-related offenses

The suspects were arrested after a sting operation in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A 60-day sting operation conducted by law enforcement officers from several agencies netted the arrests of nearly a dozen suspects accused of committing crimes against children.

The operation was a coordinated effort between the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, Conroe Police Department, Montgomery County Pct. 1, Pct. 2, Pct. 3, and Pct. 4 Constables Offices, Splendora Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Homeland Security Investigations- each member of the Houston Metro ICAC Taskforce.

Within two months, the Montgomery County ICAC Unit conducted a chat operation and executed several search and arrest warrants resulting in the following arrests:

- Alex Earl Hargrave- Promotion of Child Pornography (two counts)

- Christopher Shane George- Online Solicitation of a Minor

- Rogelio Eduardo Mendoza - Online Solicitation of a Minor

- Jason Timothy Baumgartner- Online Solicitation of a Minor

- Raymon Lee Welborn III- Online Solicitation of a Minor, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon

- Guadalupe Andrade- Online Solicitation of a Minor, Possession of Child Pornography

- Zachary Michael Theil- Online Solicitation of a Minor

- Tyler Kane Graham- Promotion of Child Pornography

- Francisco Agiular Gallegos- Sexual Performance by a Child, Indecency with a Child by Contact

- Jose Tovar- Promotion of Child Pornography (mugshot not provided at this time)

As children are exposed to the internet, now more than ever, the Montgomery County ICAC Unit encourages parents to be diligent in monitoring their children’s online activity and to report concerns to law enforcement and to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

“The internet offers pedophiles a brand new and often unmonitored avenue to potential child victims. As parents, we have to remain diligent in monitoring our children’s online activity and talking to them about the dangers they face when they are on the internet,” said Special Victims Division Chief Shanna Redwine.

The Houston Metro ICAC Taskforce is part of a national network of 61 coordinated task forces, representing over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies dedicated to investigating, prosecuting, and developing effective responses to internet crimes against children.

“Our Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is on the front line of protecting children from predators online. Since starting our ICAC Unit we have learned that when we look for pedophiles on the internet, we find them in droves. My office is steadfast in its commitment to protecting children from predators on every front, and we are asking parents to join us in that effort,” said District Attorney Brett Ligon.

Additional search warrants executed during the roundup are pending investigation and may result in charges and prosecution.

You can contact your local law enforcement agency by dialing 911 and NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or at CyberTipline.org.