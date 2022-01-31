Have you seen him? Man steals money from cash register at west Harris County store, deputies say

Deputies with Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking information on a suspect who stole cash and robbed a local business in southwest Houston

HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a man they said stole cash from a local business in October.

It happened on Oct. 17 in the 14100 block of Bissonnet Street near Howell-Sugarland Road in west Harris County.

Deputies said a man entered the store at 7:43 a.m. and pointed a gun at two of the employees, demanding money.

After employees handed over a large bag of money taken from the cash register, the man took off.

Deputies said the man fled northbound on Howell-Sugarland Road in a black-colored Jaguar sedan.

Surveillance pictures provided to deputies showed the man wearing a black t-shirt, black beanie hat, and beige pants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.