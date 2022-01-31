Body of missing Houston man, Taylour Young, found in trunk of vehicle in Dallas

HOUSTON – The body of a 25-year-old Houston man, who has been missing since early December, has been found in Dallas, Houston police confirm.

Taylour Young’s corpse was discovered in the trunk of his vehicle at an impound lot on Jan. 19. His body was in an advanced state of decomposition, according to officials with the Dallas Police Department.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Young’s cause of death.

UPDATE IN MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION:

The body of a male, positively identified as Mr. Taylour Young, 25, was discovered in the trunk of his vehicle in an impound lot in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 19.



As per @DallasPD, Young's body was in an advanced state of decomposition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZN4bZD4d9p — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2022

According to Houston Police Department PIO Kese Smith, Young’s girlfriend reported him missing on Dec. 9 after he didn’t return home.

After his disappearance, KPRC 2 interviewed Young’s mother, Tiffany Robinson, who said her son graduated from Sam Houston State University and worked in accounting.

She also told KPRC 2 that he stuck to routines and it was uncharacteristic of him to not communicate.

Ad

“He sent me a text message about 11:30. It was a picture of his dog with the antlers on his head,” she said.

Young didn’t come back from his lunch break and his mother said she used an app to track his phone, which was found in the bushes near a bank off Voss Road. His car was also missing. Family and friends joined forces to search for their loved one, using the hashtag #BringTaylourHome on social media.

In December, Smith told KPRC 2 that HPD reviewed surveillance video from the bank but found no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

RELATED

‘Everybody is shaken up’: Mother seeks answers in search for missing son Taylour Young