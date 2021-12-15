‘Everybody is shaken up’: Mother seeks answers in search for missing son Taylour Young

HOUSTON – A Houston woman is searching for answers about her son, who she said has been missing for almost a week.

“Everybody is shaken up,” said Tiffany Robinson. “My mother is taking it very hard.”

Robinson said she last heard from her son, Taylour Young, 25, last Wednesday.

“He sent me a text message about 11:30, picture of his dog with the antlers on his head,” Robinson said.

Robinson said her son graduated from Sam Houston State University and works in accounting.

Young didn’t come back from his lunch break and his phone was found in the bushes near a bank off Voss Road, according to Robinson. Young’s car is missing too, she said.

“Taylour have a routine and a routine is get up in the morning, walk my dog, work, come home on my lunch break, walk my dog, either take a nap with my dog or play video game, go back to work,” Robinson said.

The mother has many questions.

“Everybody is concerned,” Robinson said. “Everyone is looking for him and we just want him to come home safely.”

Robinson said she spoke with police on Tuesday morning and they’re hoping to get a look at the bank’s surveillance video in hopes it may provide some clues.