23-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in North Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY – The Harris County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding the driver responsible for hitting and killing a woman in North Harris County.

Family and friends identified the victim as 23-year-old Rosa Cruz.

“I still feel like it’s really unreal to me and I’m pretty sure to everybody,” said friend Juan Pena.

HCSO investigators said Cruz was walking in the 15500 block of Lillja at about 10 p.m. on January 22nd when they believe a 2016 to 2018 GM Sierra Pickup struck her and failed to stop and render aid.

Authorities say Cruz died at the scene.

“She’s one of those people that would take care of anybody before she put herself first,” said friend Codi Zapata.

Friends and family have since put up a makeshift memorial at the location of the crash and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“I would tell you to please come forward it would help a lot,” said friend Stephanie Rodriguez.

If you would like to help the family with funeral expenses during this difficult time you can visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/rosa-cruz-funeral-expenses-and-memorial