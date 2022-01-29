Who killed Anthony Rodriguez? Reward offered for driver who fled after hitting motorcyclist

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Crime Stoppers Houston needs the public’s assistance in finding the suspect accused of striking a motorcyclist and leaving him to die last month.

The hit and run crash happened on Dec. 24 in the 11700 block of Spring Cypress Road in north Harris County.

According to Crime Stoppers, the victim, Anthony Rodriguez, was traveling eastbound on Spring Cypress Road at around 7 p.m.

The suspect, who was driving a white Nissan Altima, made a sudden U-Turn in front of Rodriguez, causing him to collide with the backside of the vehicle, according to Harris County Sheriff’s deputies.

Rodriguez died as a result of the crash, police said.

The driver is still on the run.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.