57º

Local News

Houston firefighter has died while off-duty, HFD says

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: Houston, firefighter, HFD, Houston Fire Department
Justin Johnson (Houston Fire Depar, Houston Fire Department)

HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter has died while off-duty, the Houston Fire Department announced Friday.

In a tweet on @HoustonFire, authorities said Justin Johnson, of Fire Station 49, has died. No information surrounding his death has been released, as of this writing.

“Houston firefighters extend our condolences,” the tweet graphic read. “Please keep his family, friends and station crew in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements are pending.”

Fire Station 49 is located on Gessner at Westview Drive.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email