Houston firefighter has died while off-duty, HFD says

HOUSTON – A Houston firefighter has died while off-duty, the Houston Fire Department announced Friday.

In a tweet on @HoustonFire, authorities said Justin Johnson, of Fire Station 49, has died. No information surrounding his death has been released, as of this writing.

“Houston firefighters extend our condolences,” the tweet graphic read. “Please keep his family, friends and station crew in your thoughts and prayers. Arrangements are pending.”

@HoustonFire is saddened to report active member Firefighter Justin Johnson, 49-C Shift, passed away today, January 28, 2022, while off-duty. Please, keep the Johnson family, members of Fire Station 49,

and his friends in your thoughts and prayers. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/8ax3mLUUO1 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) January 28, 2022

Fire Station 49 is located on Gessner at Westview Drive.