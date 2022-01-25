‘I just want my dog back’: Owner offers $1.5K reward after his 8-month-old exotic bully stolen at gunpoint in north Harris Co.

HOUSTON – Heath Everett said his 8-month-old exotic bully named Donut was taken at gunpoint from a car wash where he works in north Harris County on Saturday afternoon.

Surveillance video shows a black car pulling up, two people getting out, and one person pointing a gun while the other used scissors to cut the dog’s leash and then take the dog.

“For someone to come out and take him like that, it’s heartbreaking. I heard him barking, and all of a sudden, I didn’t hear him barking again, and I looked over, and I see his leash just laying there,” said Everett.

Everett said he got Donut from a breeder three months ago and was working on his kennel and dog run at home.

In the meantime, Everett would bring Donut to work so he wouldn’t be alone for 11 hours a day.

“Just heartbroken and devastated. He’s like my kid. I love that dog. It’s crazy how somebody can just be so disrespectful and steal someone else’s dog,” said Everett.

Ad

Everett says he thinks the men knew what they were coming for, and if anyone got in their way, they would have shot them.

“I probably would have come around that corner and probably would have died that day over my dog,” said Everett.

Everett paid $2,500 for Donut, but some people pay thousands for this type of dog.

Everett is now offering a $1,500 reward to anyone that will lead him to his dog.

“I’m willing to keep whoever wants to come forward anonymous. I don’t need to know who they are, I just want my dog back,” says Everett.

If you recognize the two suspects or the car, please call the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office or you can send Heath Everett a message at heatheverett1234@gmail.com.