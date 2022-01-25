Have Orbit deliver your Valentine’s gift this year

Houston Astros mascot Orbit waves to the crowd during the Houston Astros Victory Parade on November 3, 2017, in Houston.

Houston Astros’ Orbit is ready to spread the love across the city this Valentine’s Day.

In partnership with H-E-B, Orbit will personally deliver Valentine’s Day gifts throughout Houston.

Orbit will make deliveries from Friday, Feb. 11 - Monday, Feb. 14.

According to the MLB blog, deliveries include Astros souvenirs and treats, courtesy of H-E-B, an autographed Orbit photo and one voucher redeemable for two Field Box IV Tickets for a select 2022 Astros game.

Deliveries range from $275 - $325 based on the day it is booked.

Space is limited and orders must be received by noon on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

