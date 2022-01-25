Contract worker critically injured after falling 35-50 feet from rollercoaster at Kemah Boardwalk, fire chief says

A worker was critically injured after falling from a rollercoaster at the Kemah Boardwalk.

KEMAH, Texas – A contract worker was critically injured after falling from a rollercoaster at the Kemah Boardwalk Monday, according to Kemah Fire Chief Robert Suniga.

The accident happened around 1 p.m. as the worker, believed to be in his late 50s, was performing maintenance on the boardwalk’s Bullet Rollercoaster, Suniga said. The man was about midway up the tracks when he fell an estimated 35 to 50 feet to the platform below.

Kemah Volunteer Fire Department and the Seabrook Fire Department responded to the scene. Crews were able to stabilize the worker and lower him to ground level.

Suniga said the man was responsive and able to communicate with rescuers, but had multiple injuries. He was taken to the trauma center at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital.

Suniga said it appeared the man did have a safety harness on when he fell, but it was unconfirmed if he was fastened to a safety line.