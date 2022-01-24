Family identifies driver shot to death during apparent road rage shooting on Beltway 8

HOUSTON – The family of a man found dead behind the wheel with multiple gunshot wounds identified their loved one on Saturday.

According to his mother, Nicholas Croom was a victim of the road rage shooting that took place in the 8700 block of N. Sam Houston Parkway East in northeast Harris County on Jan. 20, 2022.

“You’re not human to us,” his mother, Monica Eagle, said. “You’re an animal. And I am constantly praying, on a daily basis, that God gives me words to forgive this person. But, I can honestly tell you I’m not there.”

It is unclear how the altercation began, however, a witness told police that the drivers of a tan or brown pick-up truck and a silver sedan got into an argument near the Beltway and Mesa Road.

They began cutting each other off then, moments later, investigators said the driver of the pick-up sped next to Croom’s car before firing several shots.

Authorities say Croom’s body was found in the driver’s seat of his car when officers arrived at the scene.

The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene, headed eastbound on the Sam Houston service road.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit’s office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222 TIPS (8477).