2 killed in crash involving wrecker in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies are investigating a crash that killed two people in northwest Harris County Sunday.

It happened around 9 p.m. at North Gessner and Loyel Pointe Drive, just north of Sam Houston Tollway.

Investigators said the driver of a wrecker was traveling south on North Gessner Road when he struck a sedan while attempting to make a left-hand turn. The sedan then crashed into a light pole, police said.

Investigators said the woman driving the sedan and a man in the back seat were pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old girl was transported via Life Flight to a hospital downtown. She is in critical condition.

The driver of the wrecker was also injured, but he is cooperating with the investigation. Deputies believe speed might have played a role in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.