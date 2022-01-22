WATCH LIVE: Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee demands homes for disabled, elderly residents be assessed for Hurricane Harvey storm damage

HOUSTON – It’s been five years since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area, causing property damage and even the loss of human life.

Since then, elected officials both state and citywide have been working to help residents in the hardest-hit parts of our community mend their lives back together.

On Saturday afternoon, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) spoke to a crowd, demanding the restoration of the homes of the disabled and elderly residents in her district.

Jackson Lee is asking that their homes be immediately assessed and that construction begins so that those who have been without a house since 2017 can have proper shelter.

Watch the live stream in the player above.