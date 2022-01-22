3 suspects tied to multiple crimes in the Houston area arrested after HPD pit-maneuver, officers say

HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department have arrested three suspects after officers say they had reason to believe the trio was tied to other crimes in the area.

According to HPD, officers said they initially located a red Cadillac that was reported stolen from an auto shop in The Heights earlier this week.

Investigators then set up surveillance on that vehicle, leading them to its location Friday evening.

Authorities said that the same red Cadilac was also at a Walmart on Silber Road during an armed robbery earlier in the day.

When officers tracked the car down, they were able to perform a pit maneuver in the 1700 block of Woodvine Drive, which stopped the vehicle.

The maneuver ended when the red Cadillac ended up in a ditch.

All three suspects were arrested by officers at the scene.

