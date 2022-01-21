Suspect charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting in SE Houston parking lot

27-year-old Keith Gaderson has been charged with murder after police say he shot a man to death in a parking lot in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after police say he shot a man to death in southeast Houston.

Keith Gaderson, 27, has since been charged with murder and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

On Monday, Jan. 17, Houston police officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot located at 6802 Cullen Boulevard around 1:10 a.m.

Responding officers said they found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, Gaderson shot the 39-year-old victim before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Investigators said three days later, they were able to track down Gaderson at a business located in the 6600 block of Cullen Blvd.

Police said Gaderson tried to run but was later captured and taken into custody.