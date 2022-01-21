‘A landmark revitalized’: $6.1M River Oaks mansion doesn’t skimp on space, luxury design and style

A view of 3414 Del Monte Drive in Houston, as seen in its real-estate listing, as collected on Jan. 19, 2022.

HOUSTON – A River Oaks mansion is on the market for $6.1 million.

The home -- considered a “landmark revitalized,” according to the listing -- is on nearly half an acre within the Country Club Estates. With four bedrooms and four full bathrooms and two half baths, the home was built in 1938 and has an English traditional style that doesn’t skimp on space with bright, airy rooms comprising its 7,835 square feet of building space.

In addition to bedrooms, the mansion on 3414 Del Monte has multiple grand reception spaces and a paneled library with walk-in wine vault. An elevator also connects the first floor to the marble main suite with a massive marble bathroom and walk-in closets.

The home also has a swimming pool with a terrace that has a separate stairway ascending to a guest apartment situated above the two-car garage.

The listing notes Birdsall P. Briscoe design and architect Martha Bute, as well as R.B. Ratcliff and designer Ann Wolf and landscape design by Johnny Steele.

Take a look inside the home below. See more photos in the official listing.

A view of 3414 Del Monte Drive in Houston, as seen in its real-estate listing, as collected on Jan. 19, 2022. (Houston, Compass RE Texas, LLC)

