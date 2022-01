Houston SPCA is preparing for the birth of a litter of piglets in the coming days and invites viewers to be a part of the action.

A pregnant Vietnamese potbelly pig named Juno will be the star of her own live stream, allowing spectators to check in on the mom-to-be and see when her piglets arrive.

Viewers are able to watch Juno for 12 hours a day on the Houston SPCA YouTube Channel.

According to Houston SPCA, Juno has shown several signs that she may be close to giving birth.