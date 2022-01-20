Texas Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker -- who led synagogue hostages to safety -- to speak about 11-hour Colleyville standoff

HOUSTON – Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, is slated to speak during a discussion with the Anti-Defamation League on Thursday at noon.
Cytron-Walker led his congregants to make a daring escape from the gunman after a tense 11-hour standoff in Colleyville, Texas, over the weekend.
FBI Director Christopher Wray -- whose team played a key role throughout the hostage situation – is also expected to speak during the broadcast, a special edition of ADL’s Fighting Hate from Home webinar series.
