Texas Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker -- who led synagogue hostages to safety -- to speak about 11-hour Colleyville standoff

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker talks to reporters outside of Whites Chapel United Methodist Church following a special service on January 17, 2022 in Southlake, Texas.

HOUSTON – Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, is slated to speak during a discussion with the Anti-Defamation League on Thursday at noon.

Cytron-Walker led his congregants to make a daring escape from the gunman after a tense 11-hour standoff in Colleyville, Texas, over the weekend.

FBI Director Christopher Wray -- whose team played a key role throughout the hostage situation – is also expected to speak during the broadcast, a special edition of ADL’s Fighting Hate from Home webinar series.

You can watch the even in the video player above at the time of the event.

RELATED: Texas rabbi: Captor grew ‘belligerent’ late in standoff

Ad

RELATED: “They are us. There’s no distinction”: Terror of synagogue standoff is no isolated incident to Texas Jewish leaders