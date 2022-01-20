Preparations underway for road safety as cold weather hits Houston area

HOUSTON – Thursday morning temperatures around the greater Houston area are continuing to drop.

As of 6 a.m., most temperatures in the Houston area were in the 40s with the feels-like temps dipping down into the 30s.

Texas Department of Transportation and personnel at Offices of Emergency Management are closely monitoring current conditions.

“The biggest concern we’re going to have over Thursday night into Friday morning is maybe get some freezing rain on some of the higher road structures,” Brian Murray with Harris County Office of Emergency Management said.

Alan Spears with Fort Bend County OEM explained, “Right now, all of our road and bridge crews are on standby. We have plenty of material just in case things do get a little wintry.”

“Right now all of our resources are in standby mode and we are in contact with all of our partners, if the need for winter storm response from our office is needed,” Meghan Arthur with Montgomery County OEM said.

TxDOT said they are ready to move crews.

“We want to make sure whatever pretreatment we do provide will be in areas that will potentially be impacted,” Danny Perez with TxDOT said.

We reached out to Tx DOT to see when they plan to begin pretreating the roads, specifically overpasses and bridges as they are exposed and suspended and could freeze before roadways on the ground, if temperatures fall below that freezing mark. They are meeting Thursday morning to determine when they will hit the roads.