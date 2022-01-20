Man shot, killed outside Westchase apartment complex after apparent argument, police say

HOUSTON – A man was found shot to death outside an apartment complex in the Westchase area on Thursday afternoon, Houston police said.

It happened in the 10900 block of Meadowglen Lane between Walnut Bend and Wilcrest around 2 p.m.

Details of the shooting were not immediately available, but police said it stemmed from an apparent argument between two men and a woman at a nearby apartment complex.

According to police, both men were armed and, at some point, one of the men shot the other.

HPD officials said they have the shooter in custody.