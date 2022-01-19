HCTRA cites more than 20 fake paper tags this week after launching ‘Tag, You’re It!’ initiative

HARRIS COUNTY – Following the announcement of Harris County Toll Road initiative “Tag, You’re It,” more than 20 fake paper tags have been cited this week since the launch.

Authorities made the decision to crack down on drivers taking advantage of the toll roads in Harris County with fraudulent paper plates.

Harris County Toll Road Authorities announced the start of a new initiative called, “Tag, You’re It!.” Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen said officials have already written 24 citations on the Hardy Toll Road alone since Monday.

SEE ALSO: ‘Tag, You’re It!’ Authorities crack down on fake paper tags on Harris County toll roads

Officials said some of these drivers on the toll road are ill-willed, using the advantage to run through tolls or commit heinous crimes without being tracked down.

Ad

“The campaign is conducted to combat the increased use of fraudulent plates in an attempt to not pay tolls and vehicle registration fees,” Rosen wrote in a Facebook post. “Additionally, to avoid detection by law enforcement, these types of illegal temporary plates are often used during the commission of more serious offenses including violent crimes.”

Data revealed by officials from the Harris County Toll Road stated that between Jan. 1 and Nov. 4 of 2021, nearly 350,000 vehicles traveled through the system with paper plates that couldn’t be traced back to an owner.