Suspect charged, 2nd on the run after homeowner killed, 1 injured in early-morning shootout in Sunnyside neighborhood

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed after a man was killed and another was injured following a shooting between two groups in the Sunnyside area early Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect, Dwain Markus Galentine, 50, was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of killing Tristan Fontenot, 43, and wounding a 42-year-old man.

The shootout happened in the 4300 block of Mallow Street, between Scott Street and Cullen Street, around 1:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the two victims were inside a home when they heard a knock on the door. When the door opened, two other men, including Galentine, were waiting outside and, at some point, an argument erupted and both groups began shooting, according to police’s original statement.

According to the surviving shooting victim, the two suspects arrived at the residence and attempted to rob them. He told police the suspects pulled out their weapons and fired multiple shots, striking him and Fontenot, according to investigators. The victim said he managed to get his own weapon and fired shots at both suspects, striking Galentine, police said.

When police arrived, they found Galentine lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. They said the person who was with him fled the scene on foot.

Investigators said it is not known at this time if suspect was struck by the gunfire.

Inside the home, police found the homeowner, Fontenot, dead on the floor and the other victim with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The two injured men were taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information on the second suspect involved in this case is urged to call Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Booking photos of the suspects have not been provided at this time.