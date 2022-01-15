HPD: Homeowner killed, 2 wounded in early-morning shootout in Sunnyside neighborhood

HOUSTON – One man was killed and two others were wounded after Houston police said gunfire erupted between two groups in the Sunnyside area early Saturday.

The shootout happened in the 4300 block of Mallow Street, between Scott Street and Cullen Street, around 1:30 a.m.

According to investigators, two men were inside a home when they heard a knock on the door. When the door opened, two other men were waiting outside and, at some point, an argument erupted and both groups began shooting.

When police arrived, they found one man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. They believe he was one of the suspects who initially knocked on the door. They said the person who was with him fled the scene on foot.

Inside the home, police found the homeowner dead on the floor and another man shot in the leg.

The two injured men were taken to an area hospital and were expected to survive.

Police believe narcotics may have played a role in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.