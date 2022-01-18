Man fatally shoots adult son in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A father is in custody after police said he shot and killed his son in southwest Houston Tuesday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Rollingbrook Drive.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his mid-20′s had been shot multiple times. Police said they learned there was an argument between the father and the victim.

The father reportedly grabbed a gun and shot his son multiple times, according to investigators. It is unclear if the man shot the victim as self-defense.

Police are currently investigating the shooting for additional details.