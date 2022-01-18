‘H-E-B Guy’ Scott McClelland confirms upcoming retirement as president of supermarket chain

HOUSTON – Scott McClelland, the charismatic and lovable “H-E-B Guy,” has confirmed to KPRC 2 that he is stepping down as president of the supermarket chain.

McClelland clarified he will have a change in status as he moves toward retirement.

“I am stepping down as president of H-E-B Food and Drug and am working part-time in 2022 to assist with H-E-B’s entry into Dallas,” McClelland told the KPRC 2 digital team.

His official retirement date is slated to be at the end of this year, on Dec. 31.

McClelland has been “the face” of the brand for decades. His light personality has made him a beloved fixture in the community, and his commercials with some of Houston’s most prominent athletes were a hit.

McClelland has appeared in commercials with former Houston Texans player JJ Watt, in addition to other heavy hitters including Craig Biggio, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Roger Clemens, Andy Pettitte, DeAndre Hopkins, and Justin Reid. As a trained thespian, it was easy for McClelland to hold his own on screen.

As stated on a bio on the Greater Houston Partnership, McClelland was responsible for overseeing the operations of all HEB banners in Texas. He has worked at H-E-B since 1990 after a 10-year career at Pepsico’s Frito Lay division, and has served in a number of marketing and operations positions before being named president of all HEB stores in July 2017.

Under McClelland’s leadership, H-E-B grew from an 11% to a market leading 27% share by opening larger stores with a heavy emphasis on low prices, locally sourced products and tailored assortment based on the neighborhoods around each store.

Currently, H-E-B is among the best grocers in the U.S., ranking second only behind Amazon in a report from Dunnhumby.

Dunnhumby ranks the Texas-based grocer No. 2, followed by other retailers including Trader Joe’s, Sam’s Club, Costco, Walmart and Target. H-E-B last held the top spot in 2019.

According to the report, “H-E-B maintained its spot at No. 2, continuing to display its strategic superiority over the competition by holding its ground on its traditionally strong balance of great price perception and great quality perception.”

H-E-B strives to be a good corporate citizen and, as such, McClelland serves on numerous local boards, including the Greater Houston Partnership Board of Directors. McClelland is also the former board chair of the Houston Food Bank and headed their $56 million capital campaign to fund the construction of the largest food bank warehouse in the United States.

McClelland spearheaded the Houston Super Bowl of Caring Food Drive, which is now the largest in the state and annually collects over 2 million pounds of food for Houston’s hungry. In addition, he sits on the boards of Memorial Hermann Hospitals and Brighter Bites.

In 2017, McClelland co-founded an education based non-profit called “Good Reason Houston,” focused on improving education for all students across Harris County from cradle to career by eliminating achievement gaps.

McClelland received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and graduated from Harvard’s Advanced Management Program.