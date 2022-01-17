61º

Watch live: Sky2 shows aerials of both MLK Day parades hosted in Houston

Nakia Cooper, Digital Managing Editor

For the past several years, there have been two parades held in Houston in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 44th annual Original Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. starting at the intersection of Smith and Lamar streets in downtown Houston and is expected to end at 12:30 p.m.

The 2022 MLK Grande Parade, which starts at 10 a.m., will begin on San Jacinto Street and Elgin Street. The 2022 theme is “Social Inclusion.”

Watch livestream aerials of both parades by clicking the video player above.

