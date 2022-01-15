68º

Driver of 3-wheeled motorcycle dead after crashing into church in southeast Houston

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – The driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle is dead after police said he crashed into a building in southeast Houston Friday afternoon.

Houston police responded to reports of a deadly crash in the 11100 block of Cullen Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Police said the driver of the three-wheeler crashed into the church’s building and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police did not mention any other injuries.

