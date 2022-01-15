Driver of 3-wheeled motorcycle dead after crashing into church in southeast Houston

The driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle is dead after police said he crashed into a building in southeast Houston Friday afternoon.

Houston police responded to reports of a deadly crash in the 11100 block of Cullen Boulevard around 4 p.m.

Police said the driver of the three-wheeler crashed into the church’s building and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Adult male deceased at the hospital. Crash involved a three wheel motorcycle. 202 pic.twitter.com/4UCbDv7ae9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 15, 2022

Police did not mention any other injuries.