Wreck involving a Houston Fire Department vehicle, as seen on Jan. 14, 2022.

HOUSTON – All southbound mainlanes of U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway near Gessner Road are shut down due to a major crash involving a Houston Fire Department vehicle.

According to Houston Police, the crash happened at around 9:55 a.m. on Friday.

A white sedan was also involved in the crash, though details of what led to the wreck were not immediately available.

No injuries have been reported.

KPRC 2 will bring the latest updates as they become available.