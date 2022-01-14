67º

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Sylvester Turner, city officials hold news conference ahead of 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will hold a news conference ahead of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Chevron Houston Marathon set for Sunday.

The mayor will welcome runners and spectators during the news conference as the event kicks off this weekend.

Marathon events kicked off on Thursday beginning with the “Shake Out Run.” A full list of events will continue throughout the weekend with the main event beginning at 6:50 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A full list of events can be found here.

KPRC 2 will livestream the news conference beginning at 11 a.m.

