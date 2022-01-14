Robbery suspect who led HCSO deputy on high-speed chase that ended in deadly crash has been arrested

HOUSTON – An aggravated robbery suspect has been arrested after leading Harris County sheriff’s deputies on a chase that ended in a deadly crash in northeast Houston, authorities say.

Davonte Williams, 27, was arrested Friday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KPRC 2. Aggravated assault charges have been filed for Williams along and additional charges are pending in relation to Wednesday night’s crash.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that Williams was out on bond for two previous cases of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Jan. 13, police said around 11 p.m., HCSO received a call of an armed robbery at a gas station on the Eastex Freeway. When the deputy responded, investigators said he noticed a man leaving a CVS Pharmacy in a vehicle that matched Williams’ description.

The deputy attempted to pull Williams over, but he took off, leading the deputy on a high-speed chase that exceeded 80-90 mph, according to investigators.

The chase ended at the intersection of Lockwood Drive and Laura Koppe Road where the deputy collided with a black vehicle containing a woman and her two children. The deputy was rescued by a bystander as his vehicle was ignited in flames, according to surveillance video obtained by KPRC.

The crash left the woman dead at the scene. The woman’s two children were transported to the hospital, where the 5-year-old remains in critical condition and the 2-year-old remains in stable condition.

The deputy who chased Williams was also injured and is in stable condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.