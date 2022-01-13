Woman killed, 2 children, deputy injured after chase involving robbery suspect in NE Houston, authorities say

HOUSTON – An aggravated robbery suspect took Harris County sheriff’s deputies on a chase that ended in a deadly crash in northeast Houston Wednesday night, investigators said.

It happened at the intersection of Lockwood and Laura Koppe close to 11 p.m. and involved seven vehicles.

According to police with the Houston Police Department, a woman died in the crash and two children ages 5 and 2 were injured. Investigators said a deputy also had to be taken to the hospital.

The incident may have been connected to two possible robberies at two separate locations prior to the crash.

According to HPD, the initial call was about an armed robbery at a gas station along the Eastex Freeway. When a deputy was responding to that call, investigators said he noticed a man leaving a CVS along Tidwell in a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle description of that robbery at the gas station. He attempted to pull the car over but the driver took off, investigators said. Investigators said speeds reportedly reached in excess of 80-90 mph during the pursuit.

The chase ended when the deputy entered the intersection of Lockwood and Laura Koppe and there was a collision with a black vehicle. Authorities said the black vehicle involved in the crash had three people inside-- the female driver that died at the scene and the two children inside the car.

According to authorities, both children were taken to the hospital. The 5-year-old is in critical condition and the 2-year-old is stable, investigators said.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and is stable. A bystander said he and others helped pull that deputy from his burning car.

Police said three other adults with minor injuries were also transported the hospital.

The HPD Robbery Division is at the CVS on Tidwell and said surveillance confirmed there was a robbery there involving an armed suspect.

An investigation is currently underway as authorities continue to look for the suspect, who has not been caught.