POLL: The most searched Girl Scout cookies by state in US

I don’t know about you, but Girl Scout cookie season feels magical - almost like Christmas.

And now, thanks to Google, we’re tracking which cookie residents in your state have searched the most so far ahead of this season. The findings may surprise you.

First up, the undisputed champ: THIN MINTS.

According to research compiled by Google experts, a whopping 38 out of 50 states, including Texas, have researched Thin Mints the most this season.

Lovers of the chocolatey, refreshing treat have many different ways of enjoying them. Some pop them in the freezer to help enhance the rich, cooling flavor. Others stuff them between two graham crackers along with a fire-roasted marshmallow for a remixed warm and toasty S’more.

Whether you’re a Thin Mint stan or not, you have to admit, these are a classic.

Up next, Tagalongs. (Sweet tooth tingling yet?)

The cookies, which are also known as Peanut Butter Patties, were at the top of mind for those living in Wyoming, Mississippi, Alabama, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Alaska, Delaware, and Illinois. Google even shares recipes for how people can create these from scratch in their own kitchen.

Surprisingly, the newest addition to the cookie roster also had a stake in the poll.

Adventurfuls were researched the most in Kansas, Arkansas, and Iowa.

The ‘brookie’ combines a decadent brownie vibe, topped with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Sounds like Thin Mints may have a little competition this year.

Consider supporting Houston-area Girl Scout Troops during this year’s cookie season by visiting their website.

Happy snacking!😋