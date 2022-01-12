La Marque woman found in yard twice; the second time she was dead, police say

A woman was found dead in her yard by a postal worker who said they had seen her in same spot two days prior, authorities in La Marque said.

A postal worker found the woman’s body on Monday in the front yard of her home in the 600 block of Ross St.

The postal worker told police they had seen the woman in the same location in her yard two days prior, had asked if she was OK and if she needed help, but the woman reportedly declined and said she was OK.

On Monday, the same postal worker said the woman was still on the ground in the same clothes she was wearing on Saturday.

Police said no one was at the house when her body was discovered and she was also alone on Saturday when the postal worker first saw her.

According to La Marque Deputy Police Chief Chad Waggoner, an investigation is underway, though it’s unclear at this time how she died. No foul play is suspected. The woman’s identity has not been released.