HCSO deputy injured in crash while responding to call in Katy

KATY – A Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy was transported to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries during a crash in Katy, officials confirmed Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on Franz Road and Mason Road.

Investigators said the deputy was headed westbound on Franz Road with lights and sirens activated, headed to a call, and a Chevy van was traveling southbound on Mason Road when the two cars collided in the intersection.

The driver of the van was not injured. The deputy sustained minor injuries -- bumps and bruises, according to investigators.

HCSO is still investigating the crash, but did say the light was red for the deputy who was traveling into the intersection.

“If he has his lights and his sirens on, he has to proceed through the intersection, (but) he still has to clear the intersection successfully. At this point, we still have to look at the video a little bit further as far as how far back he was and how far back the van was. But at this point, it appears the deputy may be at fault on this one,” HCSO Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez added that investigators will also have to take into account whether the driver of the van was able to see the deputy. They are still working to determine that factor.