Man who paid former employee’s last paycheck in oil-covered pennies sued by US Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against an auto repair shop owner who paid a former employee in pennies, according to a report.

The story first made headlines in March 2021 when Andreas Flaten said he received his final paycheck of $915 in the form of oil-covered pennies dumped on his driveway.

According to Fox 10, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday a lawsuit against Flaten’s former employer.

The department said it considers Walker’s actions retaliation.