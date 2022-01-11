Man accused of soliciting nude photos from teen through fake IG account, blackmailing for sex

LA PORTE, Texas – A La Porte man is accused of soliciting nude photos from an underage girl, then using those photos to blackmail her into having sex with him.

Billy George Hearron, 48, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under age 14, a first-degree felony. Hearron appeared before a judge Monday to hear charges in the alleged offense from Nov. 2014.

According to statements read aloud in probable cause court, Hearron created an Instagram account, solicited nude pictures from the teen, then threaten to disperse those nude pictures to her family if she didn’t grant his sexual wishes.

The girl, fearing the photos would be released, gave in and had sex with Hearron, as stated during the court appearance.

As a condition of his bond, Hearron, who is a father of two teens, can’t go within 1,000 feet of his alleged victim, and must remain the same distance away from any schools or daycare facilities. An order of protection was also granted and Hearron is also restricted from having any communication with the victim, including emails, tweets, text messages, letters or phone calls.

Hearron is charged with two separate cases involving the victim. His bond was set at $100,000 in each case.