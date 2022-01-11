Houston Habitat for Humanity partners with KPRC 2 for 9th year to help families in need

HOUSTON – It’s a great day 2 give back!

For the ninth year in a row, KPRC 2 has partnered with the Houston Habitat for Humanity to help build homes for deserving families in the area.

It’s a rewarding community effort as some of the KPRC 2 staff, Houston Life members and other people in the community come together to build different components of the homes.

Houston Habitat for Humanity is widely known for helping local families build a better future by providing homes to those in need.

Since 1987, individuals and organizations have partnered with Houston Habitat for Humanity as a way of giving back. In addition to home-building, the organization helps people by completing financial and home maintenance training.

Are you interested in helping Habitat for Humanity make another family’s dream of home ownership come true? Click here for more information on volunteering opportunities.