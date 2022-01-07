LAKE CONROE, Texas – Investigators said they are working to find out what caused a massive fire that destroyed more than a dozen boats near Lake Conroe.

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m. at the Lakeview Marina at 880 Beach Walk Blvd. just off of SH 105 West.

Massive fire destroys more than a dozen boats near Lake Conroe, officials say (Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable)

Firefighters with the Lake Conroe Fire Department said they arrived and saw heavy fire from several enclosed boat stalls. Authorities said locks had to be cut to access the stalls. Once inside, officials saw over a dozen boats were either destroyed or suffered extensive damage.

Firefighters said it took them a while to get the fire under control.

At one point, officials said a fuel tank ruptured, igniting another blaze which required foam to douse it.

The Conroe Fire Department Fire Marshal is on the scene and plans to spend most of the day investigating the cause of the blaze.