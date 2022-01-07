COVID surge delays test result turnaround time in Houston

HOUSTON – Thousands of Houstonians are being tested daily at sites across the city of Houston.

Results for those tests can vary, however, city officials said folks should ideally be receiving their results within 24 to 48 hours.

KPRC 2 received several emails and Facebook comments claiming some people were waiting four to five days for results.

On Facebook, Maria Mendoza commented, “[I] went to a testing site on 12/27. Got an email on 1/5 with a link to see my results, and they were indeterminate.”

On the Houston Health Departments page, Sonia Tamez commented in-part, saying, “I went to one last week and still no result yet.”

We took those concerns to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner who said he understands the frustration.

“The situation was that there were so many people getting tests, it was taking longer for the labs to get the results back,” Turner said. “Optimally, we would want those test results back let’s say, within 48 hours. But, when people are having to wait for say four and five days, that’s too long, and it really defeats the purpose.”

Ad

Turner added that he expected the opening of two new mega-sites would help.

“Each one has its own lab which will help to speed up the time to get the results back,” he said. “So, that’s the goal.”

Turner told KPRC he expects testing to continue ramping up through at least the end of January.