1 dead after vehicle driving high rate of speed hits fire hydrant, flipped into trees in NE Houston

HOUSTON – A man has been pronounced dead after being involved in crash on Houston’s northeast side Thursday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Kelley Street.

Initial details released by police stated that the vehicle the victim was in was traveling at a high rate of speed on the roadway before hitting a fire hydrant and flipping into trees.

Officers also said two women who were in the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.