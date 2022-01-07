Woman dead, 2 injured in house fire in northwest Harris County, officials say

Officials are investigating a house fire they said left one resident dead and two others injured Friday morning.

HOUSTON – Officials are investigating a house fire they said left a woman dead and two others injured Friday morning.

It happened at a home located in the 2700 block of Trementina Drive.

According to Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Pct. 1, one resident was confirmed dead and two others were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The victim, who has been identified by her family as Tammy Mutan, was in her 50s.

According to Mutan’s family, she was a mother of seven and was at her daughter’s home helping her with her two children when the fire started.

KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner spoke with Tammy’s Godsister and daughter.

“We still haven’t gotten any word on how the children are doing. Their mom is still at the hospital with them,” Lolita Wilson, Mutan’s Godsister said. “Tammy was great. She was beautiful, that was my baby sister and I came into the family as a Godchild.”

“I’m numb, I’m shocked. I really don’t have much to say,” Mutan’s daughter Brittany Elder said. “I loved my mom. It’s crazy to me, it’s very unfortunate. I just talked to her a few hours ago.”

The Houston Fire Department and Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine what caused the deadly fire.