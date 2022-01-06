Here are 5 events honoring MLK Day in the Houston area

(Uncredited, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, January 17.

Here are five events honoring MLK Day in Houston:

26th Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration

When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15

Where: Children’s Museum Houston – 1500 Binz St, Houston

Details: “Each year, the Museum honors the legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with messages of unity, justice, and peace. This year his message was especially important as communities rose together to speak against injustice.”

Songs for Justice: A Series Exploring Music in Social Justice Movements – 2022 Annual MLK Birthday Celebration

When: 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15

Where: Virtual

Details: “In 2022, the Rothko Chapel presents Songs for Justice, a series of concerts and conversations exploring the role that music plays to further social justice movements, addressing today’s inequities and injustices... The Rothko Chapel started the annual MLK Birthday Celebration in 1979 to connect the contemporary implications of Dr. King’s legacy to the ongoing struggle for civil and human rights, captured by artist Barnett Newman’s Broken Obelisk. This sculpture, located on the plaza adjacent to the Chapel, is dedicated to Dr. King.”

28th Annual MLK Grande Parade

When: 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17

Where: Midtown Houston starting at San Jacinto and Elgin St.

Details: “Celebrating its 28th anniversary, welcome to the MLK Grande Parade in Midtown Houston, one of the largest single-day multicultural events in the U.S. Held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Annual MLK Grande Parade involves millions through television, social media, and spectatorship. This celebration assembles a variety of dignitaries, dance and cheer teams, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, College, primary and secondary school marching bands, floats, and corporate and civic organizations from across the country.”

44th Annual Original MLK Day Parade

When: 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17

Where: Downtown Houston near City Hall

Details: The parade led by City of Houston dignitaries, marching bands, floats, peaceful marches will start in downtown Houston at Lamar and Smith Street.

Houston MLK Festival

When: Immediately following the 44th Annual Original MLK Day Parade.

Where: City Hall – 901 Bagby St, Houston

Details: Houston MLK Festival will feature live musical performances, kid-friendly activities, art, craft vendors, marketing booths, great food, and more.